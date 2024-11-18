Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing serve themselves traditional Native American and Alaskan Native food during a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month celebration event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 20204. Attendees ate a variety of dishes ranging from fry bread, salmon, buffalo tacos and succotash. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).