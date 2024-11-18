Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing serve themselves traditional Native American and Alaskan Native food during a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month celebration event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 20204. Attendees ate a variety of dishes ranging from fry bread, salmon, buffalo tacos and succotash. The Air Force celebrates NAANHM each year in November to honor the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous people in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8764382
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-AV319-1037
|Resolution:
|4947x3291
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.