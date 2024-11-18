LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Taylor Mayberry 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    241119-A-VP464-1002
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Letterkenny Army Depot firefighters depart the front stage after handing shovels off to members of the LEAD command team during the Nov. 19 LEAD firehouse groundbreaking ceremony.

    This state-of-the-art facility will feature modern construction techniques and advances in the audio/visual technology used within the training room. These advancements will enable LEAD firefighters to provide up-to-date, mission-critical training, keeping the team aligned with current and best industry practices.

    (U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 08:56
