LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Letterkenny Army Depot firefighters depart the front stage after handing shovels off to members of the LEAD command team during the Nov. 19 LEAD firehouse groundbreaking ceremony.



This state-of-the-art facility will feature modern construction techniques and advances in the audio/visual technology used within the training room. These advancements will enable LEAD firefighters to provide up-to-date, mission-critical training, keeping the team aligned with current and best industry practices.



