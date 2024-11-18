LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241119-A-VP464-1001

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, provides remarks during the Nov. 19 LEAD firehouse groundbreaking ceremony.



The firehouse will accommodate two class-A pumper fire engines, a hazmat truck, a tanker truck, a command vehicle, an ambulance, and a special operations/technical rescue unit. Additionally, there are plans to prepare for the inclusion of a ladder truck in the future.



(U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry)