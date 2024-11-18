LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Taylor Mayberry 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    241119-A-VP464-1001
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, provides remarks during the Nov. 19 LEAD firehouse groundbreaking ceremony.

    The firehouse will accommodate two class-A pumper fire engines, a hazmat truck, a tanker truck, a command vehicle, an ambulance, and a special operations/technical rescue unit. Additionally, there are plans to prepare for the inclusion of a ladder truck in the future.

    (U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry)

