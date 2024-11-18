LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

241119-A-VP464-1001
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, provides remarks during the Nov. 19 LEAD firehouse groundbreaking ceremony.
The firehouse will accommodate two class-A pumper fire engines, a hazmat truck, a tanker truck, a command vehicle, an ambulance, and a special operations/technical rescue unit. Additionally, there are plans to prepare for the inclusion of a ladder truck in the future.
(U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry)
|11.18.2024
|11.20.2024 08:56
|8763338
|241119-A-VP464-1001
|5194x3463
|14.17 MB
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
