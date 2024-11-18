Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

    LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    241119-A-BS696-4555
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Col. Donald Santillo (front middle), Letterkenny Army Depot commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss (front right), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commander sergeant major, pose with LEAD firefighters after the new Letterkenny firehouse groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 19

    The new 25,000 square foot facility will accommodate up to 36 firefighters, ensuring sufficient capacity for operational needs and personnel requirements.

    (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)

