LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

241119-A-BS696-4555

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Col. Donald Santillo (front middle), Letterkenny Army Depot commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss (front right), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commander sergeant major, pose with LEAD firefighters after the new Letterkenny firehouse groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 19



The new 25,000 square foot facility will accommodate up to 36 firefighters, ensuring sufficient capacity for operational needs and personnel requirements.



(U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)