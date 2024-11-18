LEAD breaks ground on new firehouse

Photo By Taylor Mayberry | 241119-A-VP464-1001 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Mayberry | 241119-A-VP464-1001 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, provides remarks during the Nov. 19 LEAD firehouse groundbreaking ceremony. The firehouse will accommodate two class-A pumper fire engines, a hazmat truck, a tanker truck, a command vehicle, an ambulance, and a special operations/technical rescue unit. Additionally, there are plans to prepare for the inclusion of a ladder truck in the future. (U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – For the second time in 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership commemorated another modernization milestone as Col. Donald Santillo, depot commander, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new LEAD fire station on Nov. 19.



The new 25,000 square foot facility will accommodate up to 36 firefighters, ensuring sufficient capacity for operational needs and personnel requirements. The firehouse will accommodate two class-A pumper fire engines, a hazmat truck, a tanker truck, a command vehicle, an ambulance, and a special operations/technical rescue unit. Additionally, there are plans to prepare for the inclusion of a ladder truck in the future.



This state-of-the-art facility will feature modern construction techniques and advances in the audio/visual technology used within the training room. These advancements will enable LEAD firefighters to provide up-to-date, mission-critical training, keeping the team aligned with current and best industry practices.



“Letterkenny Army Depot is answering the call to modernize in order to sustain the next generation of emergency responders,” said Santillo. “We understand that modernization is about far more than weapon systems. Today’s groundbreaking is another component of our transformation to modernize the depot’s infrastructure.”

Those that joined Santillo in the groundbreaking ceremony included:



• Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commander sergeant major

• Lt. Col. Mark Pollak, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District deputy commander

• Chief Armando Eversley, Jr., U.S. Army Fire and Emergency Service chief

• Todd Black, LEAD deputy to the commander

• Jesse Tressler, LEAD installation manager

• Chief David McGlynn, LEAD fire chief

• Numerous firefighters from the depot



“Our firefighters have responded on average to more than 300 calls a year, between calls on Letterkenny Army Depot and calls for mutual response,” said McGlynn. “This new facility will allow us to continue our commitment to ensure safety across the depot and in the community we serve.



“Most important, this new location will allow easier access for our firefighters to quickly respond to our most high-risk facilities within the depot.”



“This new fire station will be more than just bricks and metal,” said Eversley. “It will embody a promise to the Letterkenny Army Depot community that when the alarm sounds, firefighters are on their way.



“It will stand as a beacon for the community with Army firefighters ready to respond to emergencies, whether they involve fire, medical, hazardous materials, or natural disasters.”



“Today is a clear demonstration of how we can work together to ensure that the Organic Industrial Base remains adaptable, resilient and safe for our most important asset, our people,” stated Santillo. “I am grateful for the support we received from the LEAD Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Emergency Services, the LEAD Fire Department, and union leadership to make this groundbreaking successful.”