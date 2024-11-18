NMCSD hosts Thanksgiving Special Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrated the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Special Meal, bringing together staff, patients, and their families for a festive occasion, Nov. 19, 2024. Held in the medical facility’s galley, the event showcased an extensive menu of traditional Thanksgiving dishes prepared by the command’s galley staff. Pictured is the special occasion’s command turkey. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. The center employs more than 5,000 active-duty personnel, civilians, and contractors across Southern California, delivering world-class patient care to service members, veterans, and their families.