NMCSD hosts Thanksgiving Special Meal

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrated the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Special Meal, bringing together staff, patients, and their families for a festive occasion, Nov. 19.

    Held in the medical facility’s galley, the event showcased an extensive menu of traditional Thanksgiving dishes prepared by the command’s galley staff.

    The menu included roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and pumpkin pie, reflecting a commitment to providing a home-away-from-home experience for those serving and being cared for at NMCSD. Leadership actively participated in serving the meal, creating a welcoming and celebratory atmosphere.

    Lt. Cmdr. Jason Asencio, Department Head for NMCSD Food Services and a native of Long Island, N.Y., shared his thoughts on the importance of the event, saying, "Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, and today’s meal is our way of saying thank you to everyone who contributes to the mission of NMCSD. Whether you're in uniform or receiving care, this meal is about coming together as a family."

    NMCSD's Thanksgiving celebration aligns with similar initiatives at military treatment facilities across the Defense Health Agency enterprise, emphasizing camaraderie and community during the holiday season. Such events not only honor the traditions of Thanksgiving but also boost morale and highlight the teamwork that defines military medicine.

    NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. The center employs more than 5,000 active-duty personnel, civilians, and contractors across Southern California, delivering world-class patient care to service members, veterans, and their families.

