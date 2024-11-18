Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD hosts Thanksgiving Special Meal [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrated the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Special Meal, bringing together staff, patients, and their families for a festive occasion, Nov. 19, 2024. Held in the medical facility’s galley, the event showcased an extensive menu of traditional Thanksgiving dishes prepared by the command’s galley staff. Pictured is Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD, serving staff and patients alike. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. The center employs more than 5,000 active-duty personnel, civilians, and contractors across Southern California, delivering world-class patient care to service members, veterans, and their families.

    Meal
    Thanksgiving
    NMCSD
    Menu
    Defense Health Agency

