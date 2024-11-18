NMCSD hosts Thanksgiving Special Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrated the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Special Meal, bringing together staff, patients, and their families for a festive occasion, Nov. 19, 2024. Held in the medical facility’s galley, the event showcased an extensive menu of traditional Thanksgiving dishes prepared by the command’s galley staff. Lt. Cmdr. Jason Asencio, Department Head for NMCSD Food Services and a native of Long Island, N.Y., shared his thoughts on the importance of the event as he serves meals, saying, "Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, and today’s meal is our way of saying thank you to everyone who contributes to the mission of NMCSD. Whether you're in uniform or receiving care, this meal is about coming together as a family." NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. The center employs more than 5,000 active-duty personnel, civilians, and contractors across Southern California, delivering world-class patient care to service members, veterans, and their families.