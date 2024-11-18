10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) walk onto the flight line to help refuel and load AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the 10th Mountain Division to incorporate joint fires with emerging electromagnetic spectrum technology to build resilient kill webs capable of achieving the desired effects under any conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)