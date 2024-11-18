Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) pull rockets out the casing to load onto AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Lessons learned during this Division live-fire exercise will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 23:20
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Air Cav
    Apache
    B-roll
    multi-domain
    summitstrike2024

