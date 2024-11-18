10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) pull rockets out the casing to load onto AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Lessons learned during this Division live-fire exercise will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)