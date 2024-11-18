10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) pull rockets out the casing to load onto AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Lessons learned during this Division live-fire exercise will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 23:20
Photo ID:
|8762831
VIRIN:
|241112-A-WA425-2067
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|9.2 MB
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
