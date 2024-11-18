Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) are loading ammunition and fuel onto AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division fights with fires and employs its killing arm—the joint air ground integration center (JAGIC)—by seamlessly integrating surface-to-surface, rotary wing, and fixed wing fires while using ISR and MDO assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

