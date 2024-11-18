10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) are loading ammunition and fuel onto AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division fights with fires and employs its killing arm—the joint air ground integration center (JAGIC)—by seamlessly integrating surface-to-surface, rotary wing, and fixed wing fires while using ISR and MDO assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)