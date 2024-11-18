Fort Cavazos Hosts Medical Readiness Command, West’s Best Medic Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Cousins, assigned to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, inspects an intravenous line while conducting casualty care during the Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition Nov. 19, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)