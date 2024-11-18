Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos Hosts Medical Readiness Command, West’s Best Medic Competition 2024 [Image 8 of 10]

    Fort Cavazos Hosts Medical Readiness Command, West’s Best Medic Competition 2024

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Cousins, assigned to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, inspects an intravenous line while conducting casualty care during the Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition Nov. 19, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8762802
    VIRIN: 241119-A-QU182-1826
    Resolution: 4567x3045
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    III Corps
    MRCWBestMedic
    Fort Cavazos
    MRCWBMC2024

