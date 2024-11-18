Fort Cavazos Hosts Medical Readiness Command, West’s Best Medic Competition 2024

Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Cousins, assigned to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, checks for patient responsiveness on a medical training mannequin while conducting casualty care during the Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition Nov. 19, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
