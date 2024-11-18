Fort Cavazos Hosts Medical Readiness Command, West’s Best Medic Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Cousins, assigned to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, inspects a saline bag for a casualty care portion of the Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo Spc. Brandi Frizzell)