Fort Cavazos Hosts Medical Readiness Command, West’s Best Medic Competition 2024

Capt. Hunter Johnson, assigned to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital inspects a medicine bottle while conducting casualty care during the Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition Nov. 19, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)