USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

Lt. Col. Robert Howell, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, connects with students by sharing his experience with becoming a military engineer during a speaking event at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys Nov. 7, 2024. He explained USACE has many opportunities such as being an IT specialist or working in public affairs. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8762774
|VIRIN:
|241107-D-CQ138-2124
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
