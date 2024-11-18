USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Robert Howell, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, connects with students by sharing his experience with becoming a military engineer during a speaking event at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys Nov. 7, 2024. He explained USACE has many opportunities such as being an IT specialist or working in public affairs. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)