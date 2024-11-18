Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Robert Howell, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, connects with students by sharing his experience with becoming a military engineer during a speaking event at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys Nov. 7, 2024. He explained USACE has many opportunities such as being an IT specialist or working in public affairs. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8762774
    VIRIN: 241107-D-CQ138-2124
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School
    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School
    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School
    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School
    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    STEAM
    STEM
    Education
    Humphreys High School
    USACE FED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download