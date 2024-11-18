USACE Far East District talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – When walking into Humphreys High School, students can see walls, electrical wiring, outlets, windows or maybe cranes as they look outside Ms. Valerie Mitchell’s classroom window. Five engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District pointed these items out as they described engineering and how it affects everyone on Camp Humphreys during “The STEAM Source” speaker series Nov. 7, 2024.



“The ground [the high school] was built on was built by those people,” said Lt. Col. Robert Howell, Deputy Commander, USACE FED, while gesturing to his fellow engineers beside him.



Connecting with High School Students

FED is in its 12th year of their STEAM (Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics) partnership with Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools. They have a long-standing relationship with the elementary schools, but desired to expand their outreach to high school students who are college-bound.

“Outreach events are important to bring awareness of the USACE organization as not everyone has heard of USACE before,” said Casey Chu, civil engineer.



Mitchell’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) students were the first to experience the series. The students are currently learning about the Principles of Engineering and Biotechnical Engineering. FED provided a range of speakers to show the diversity of jobs in the profession including Daniel Carlson, fire protection engineer; Chu; Jamie Hagio, Chief of Construction; Howell; Rachel Napolitan, Chief of Public Affairs; and Siranon Shoomee, electrical engineer.



“I think outreach events are vital to recruitment and retainment at USACE as it provides outsiders an idea of what USACE is, what we do as an organization, and the opportunities USACE can provide for their career,” Shoomee said.



The speaking series gives engineers a chance to share their experiences working in their respected fields of construction, design, fire protection, electrical and civil engineering; as well as bring awareness to the professional and agency. During the event, each speaker provided an overview of how they entered their professions.



STEM vs STEAM

STEAM (STEM + A), which is a variant of STEM (Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics) is to create a mergence of convergent and divergent thinking–the tenants of STEM disciplines and the habitual in artistic and humanist disciplines to find solutions to real problems, create personal meaning and self-motivation.



Studies have found STEM and STEAM have generated positive effects on the student’s creativity. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states there are 10,712,400 STEM occupations in 2023. However, the bureau is predicting there will be 11,822,800 STEM positions by 2033.

Mitchell’s students have express interests in architecture, civil and mechanical engineering. While some are still deciding their future majors, they stated the speaking series was provided a better perspective about the engineering field.



Roberto Corrates, 15, sophomore, wrote, “I think it’s opening up my options a little more” because he did not know “engineering could be so fun.”



“USACE is Everywhere”

Rachel Napolitan, USACE FED Chief of Public Affairs, coordinated this event for students to have face-to-face interaction with local engineers.



“USACE is everywhere,” she stated while discussing the career and travel opportunities students can experience. Even if one does not want to be an engineer, there are opportunities for degrees in communication¬—like Napolitan—or computer science.



As a government entity, USACE has many options for young people to work in the engineering field such as the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program, Department of Army Fellows Program, Pathways Internship Program and other internship programs. Siranon Shoomee and Casey Chu, USACE FED electrical engineer and civil engineer respectively, were apprentices in the Department of Army Fellows Program. Once hired in the program, a fellow is hired on a ladder and funded by the Army. Fellows are guaranteed a position at the unit they were an apprentice after the program’s completion. Shoomee was hired as a recent college graduate after completing school in 2016 and earning her professional engineering license.



She expressed, “I was glad that I stayed [in the DA program] and started my career with the Construction Branch. I had good mentors during my time in the DA program which helped my career tremendously in the long run.”



There are many ways to apply for the DA Fellows via USAJOBS, Army Civilian Service websites or direct hire flyers. It is a two-year program that provides recent graduates experience and technical knowledge to become an engineer within USACE.



Another option is the Pathways Internship Program for students in high school, college and graduate school; and/or with a qualifying career or technical education program. USACE is one (of many) federal agency in this program.





Career Stability

Jamie Hagio, USACE FED Construction Division Chief and recent winner of the Asian American Executive of the Year Award, emphasized job stability and travel. As a late-career engineer and division chief, Hagio developed into a jack-of-all-trades. There are many benefits with working in USACE such as the opportunity to travel to places like South Korea, Guam Japan, the U.S., Greenland, Hawaii, Togo, Germany, Jordan and more.



There was a consensus amongst the engineers and students that USACE allows for career stability with an emphasis on a work/life balance, career and financial stability.



Freshman, Dylan Cruz, 15 stated, “It has made me realize how much money engineers make and how viable the job is.”



Many students thought the series was immersive, informative and provided a deeper perspective into the world of engineering.



For more information on USACE FED careers, visit their job board site or explore USAJOBS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:26 Story ID: 485710 Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Far East District talks STEAM at Humphreys High School, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.