USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

Siranon Shoomee, electrical engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, discusses how her DA Fellowship help cultivate her career trajectory with Ms. Valerie Mitchell’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) class at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)