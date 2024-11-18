Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Siranon Shoomee, electrical engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, discusses how her DA Fellowship help cultivate her career trajectory with Ms. Valerie Mitchell’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) class at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8762764
    VIRIN: 241107-D-CQ138-2121
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    USACE
    STEAM
    STEM
    Education
    Humphreys High School
    USACE FED

