USACE Far East District Talks STEAM at Humphreys High School

Jamie Hagio, Chief of Construction, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, places a strong emphasis on the financial benefits of being an engineering and working for USACE FED. He discusses travel opportunities and entry-level pay for early career engineers with Ms. Valerie Mitchell’s CTE class at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)