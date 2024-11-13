Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    241104-N-HM576-1032 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Sailors from Fleet Weather Center Norfolk pose for a photo in front of the P-8A aircraft after a static display, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

