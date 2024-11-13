VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241104-N-HM576-1032 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Sailors from Fleet Weather Center Norfolk pose for a photo in front of the P-8A aircraft after a static display, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)