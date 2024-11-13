VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241104-N-HM576-1027 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Ian McGrew explains how to use the camera on the P-8A aircraft to Master Chief Aerographer’s Mate Joel Seaney, Command-Master-Chief, National Ice Center, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)