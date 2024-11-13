Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

    VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    241104-N-HM576-1027 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Ian McGrew explains how to use the camera on the P-8A aircraft to Master Chief Aerographer’s Mate Joel Seaney, Command-Master-Chief, National Ice Center, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024
    Photo ID: 8761230
    VIRIN: 241104-N-HM576-1027
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    This work, VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aubrey Stueven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

