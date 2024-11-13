241104-N-HM576-1027 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Ian McGrew explains how to use the camera on the P-8A aircraft to Master Chief Aerographer’s Mate Joel Seaney, Command-Master-Chief, National Ice Center, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8761230
|VIRIN:
|241104-N-HM576-1027
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aubrey Stueven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.