VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241104-N-HM576-1016 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Flora explains the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon during a static display for Sailors from Fleet Weather Center Norfolk, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)