VP-26 Hosts Static Display for Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241104-N-HM576-1004 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Nov. 04, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Ian McGrew and Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Zachary Hough demonstrate the capabilities of the P-8A Aircraft to Capt. Mark Murnane, Commanding Officer, Fleet Weather Center Norfolk, Nov. 4. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)