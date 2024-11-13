USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Operations

241116-N-KW492-1049 (Nov. 16, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Layla Monterroso, from Los Angeles, checks the condition of a PRQ-7 radio on a pilot vest aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8758872
|VIRIN:
|241116-N-KW492-1049
|Resolution:
|4804x3603
|Size:
|849.84 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
