USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Operations

Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Ryan Rocereto, from Portland, Oregon, welds a bracket to a toolbox in the general workshop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)