USS Preble (DDG 88) Medical Training

241115-N-KW492-1152 (Nov. 15, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sebastian Villanueva, from Santa Cruz, California and Personnel Specialist Seaman Abril Rojaslopez, from New York transfer Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Ubl, from Jacksonville, Florida, into the main battle dressing station as they conduct medical training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)