    USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Operations [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241116-N-KW492-1041 (Nov. 16, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Brennon Ybanez, from Phoenix, monitors the ship's fuel and propulsion on a universal control console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8758869
    VIRIN: 241116-N-KW492-1041
    Resolution: 5163x4000
    Size: 789.3 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Electrician's Mate

