    U.S. Amassador to Japan and C7F embark aboard USS George Washington during Freedom Edge 2024

    U.S. Amassador to Japan and C7F embark aboard USS George Washington during Freedom Edge 2024

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Hastings 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, salutes as he passes through rainbow sideboys on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during Freedom Edge 24-2 in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. Freedom Edge demonstrates a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

    This work, U.S. Amassador to Japan and C7F embark aboard USS George Washington during Freedom Edge 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

