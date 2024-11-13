U.S. Amassador to Japan and C7F embark aboard USS George Washington during Freedom Edge 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, salutes as he passes through rainbow sideboys on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during Freedom Edge 24-2 in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. Freedom Edge demonstrates a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings)