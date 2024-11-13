U.S. Amassador to Japan and C7F embark aboard USS George Washington during Freedom Edge 2024

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, right, U.S. ambassador to Japan, speaks with Capt. Jason Tarrant, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), on the bridge during Freedom Edge 24-2 in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. Freedom Edge demonstrates a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 02:41
|Photo ID:
|8758787
|VIRIN:
|241114-N-TV979-1398
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.48 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
