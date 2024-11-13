U.S. Amassador to Japan and C7F embark aboard USS George Washington during Freedom Edge 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, right, U.S. ambassador to Japan, speaks with Capt. Jason Tarrant, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), on the bridge during Freedom Edge 24-2 in the East China Sea, Nov. 14, 2024. Freedom Edge demonstrates a new era of trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings)