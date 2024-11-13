Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 22:59
|Photo ID:
|8758468
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-OK556-2537
|Resolution:
|2723x1597
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
No keywords found.