Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 22:59
    Photo ID: 8758474
    VIRIN: 241115-A-OK556-3281
    Resolution: 3283x1749
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting
    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    community involvement
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Army community relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download