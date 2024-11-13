Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)