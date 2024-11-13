Fort McCoy officials take part in Workforce Collaborative Meeting

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting. The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met Nov. 15, 2024, with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting.



The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy.



Officials at the meeting noted the collaboration is helpful in filling jobs at Fort McCoy, and also helps people like military family members learn about opportunities for employment.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



It’s also possibly important for community leaders to see the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2023 was an estimated $1.38 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced earlier in 2024. Approximately 69 percent of the Fort McCoy workforce also lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2023 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $190.5 million.



FY 2023 operating costs of $346 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Much of that includes supporting local communities as well, officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”