    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations with JMSDF [Image 7 of 7]

    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations with JMSDF

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) SH-60J Seahawk takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 12, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8758393
    VIRIN: 241112-N-VX022-1146
    Resolution: 8192x4888
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations with JMSDF [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

