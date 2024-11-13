A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) SH-60J Seahawk sits on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 12, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8758388
|VIRIN:
|241112-N-VX022-1049
|Resolution:
|7999x4499
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations with JMSDF [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.