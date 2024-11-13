USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations with JMSDF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) SH-60J Seahawk takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 12, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)