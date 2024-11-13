Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct a FOD walk-down [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors Conduct a FOD walk-down

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241116-N-IL330-1012

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Cleebird Petit, from Los Angeles, leads a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

