    Sailors conduct a RAS

    Sailors conduct a RAS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241116-N-CO542-1045

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer, from Boerne, Texas, conducts a visual information personnel (VIPER) drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8757475
    VIRIN: 241116-N-CO542-1045
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

