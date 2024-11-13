Sailors conduct a RAS

241116-N-CO542-1045
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer, from Boerne, Texas, conducts a visual information personnel (VIPER) drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|11.16.2024
|11.16.2024 21:09
|8757475
|241116-N-CO542-1045
|5472x3648
|1.32 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|4
|0
