Sailors conduct a RAS

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Henderson, from Modesto, California, shoots a line shot line during replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)