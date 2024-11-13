Sailors Conduct a FOD walk-down

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241116-N-IL330-1031



Sailors conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 16, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)