    Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    SAKHIR AIR BASE, BAHRAIN

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Morrissey, Air Forces Central Command media operations chief, speaks with media members prior to a press conference during the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. AFCENT regularly supports airshows to highlight advanced coalition capabilities while demonstrating the U.S.’ commitment to supporting regional security alongside its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 03:46
    Location: SAKHIR AIR BASE, BH
    This work, Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Bahrain International Airshow
    BIAS24

