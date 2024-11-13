Bahrain International Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Morrissey, Air Forces Central Command media operations chief, speaks with media members prior to a press conference during the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. AFCENT regularly supports airshows to highlight advanced coalition capabilities while demonstrating the U.S.’ commitment to supporting regional security alongside its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)