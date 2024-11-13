Bahrain International Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with media members during the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. AFCENT regularly supports airshows to highlight advanced coalition capabilities while demonstrating the U.S.’ commitment to supporting regional security alongside its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)