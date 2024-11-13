U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with media members during the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. AFCENT regularly supports airshows to highlight advanced coalition capabilities while demonstrating the U.S.’ commitment to supporting regional security alongside its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8756985
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-IP635-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|36.31 MB
|Location:
|SAKHIR AIR BASE, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.