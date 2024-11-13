Bahrain International Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)commander, speaks with media members in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. This marked the first time the B-52 was a part of the BIAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)