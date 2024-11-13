Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Tower Training, Task Force Commando [Image 7 of 15]

    Rappel Tower Training, Task Force Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, conduct rappel training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 24, 2024. Scouts and snipers assigned to 121st Infantry Regiment conducted the training to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 03:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Rappel Tower Training, Task Force Commando [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Justin Dettenmayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Rappel Training
    #Ready2Fight

