A U.S. Army rappel master assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, conducts personnel inspections on a Soldier’s Swiss seat to ensure proper application and inspect all equipment for safety during rappel training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 24, 2024. Scouts and snipers assigned to 121st Infantry Regiment conducted the training to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8756967
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-NR858-4281
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rappel Tower Training, Task Force Commando [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Justin Dettenmayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.