Rappel Tower Training, Task Force Commando

A U.S. Army rappel master assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, directs a Soldier to conduct a fall drill during rappel training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 24, 2024. The fall drill allows rappelers the opportunity to ensure the belay Soldier is aware of their role and safety requirements. Scouts and snipers assigned to 121st Infantry Regiment conducted the training to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)