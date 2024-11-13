Rappel Tower Training, Task Force Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army rappel master assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, conducts personnel inspections on a Soldier’s Swiss seat to ensure proper application and inspect all equipment for safety during rappel training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 24, 2024. Scouts and snipers assigned to 121st Infantry Regiment conducted the training to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Dettenmayer)